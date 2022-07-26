WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico seizes 1.6 tonnes of cocaine in capital
Mexican authorities found the drugs concealed in two trailers on a highway on the edge of the city believing it was coming from Colombia.
Mexico seizes 1.6 tonnes of cocaine in capital
The operation was the second major one targeting drug cartels in Mexico City in July. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 26, 2022

Mexico City authorities said they have seized 1.6 tonnes of cocaine believed to be from Colombia, describing it as the largest such discovery in the capital.

Police found the drugs in hidden compartments in two trailers on a highway on the edge of the city, the capital's security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said.

It was "the largest seizure of cocaine in Mexico City by far," he told reporters.

According to initial investigations, the shipment arrived by sea from Colombia to Mexico's Pacific port of Puerto Escondido.

Some of the cocaine was believed to be destined for distribution in the capital and some of it in the United States, Garcia Harfuch said.

Four suspected gang members from northwestern Mexico were arrested, he added.

READ MORE:Mexico captures FBI's 'most wanted' drug leader Rafael Caro Quintero

RECOMMENDED

Tackling drug cartels

It is the second major operation targeting drug cartels in Mexico City in July.

Two weeks ago, police arrested 14 suspects and seized weapons and drugs in the south of the capital.

Most of those detained are being held on suspicion of belonging to the infamous Sinaloa cartel.

READ MORE:Colombia extradites 'world's most wanted' drug trafficker to US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground