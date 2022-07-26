The United States has urged Ukraine to pick a credible top prosecutor to replace one sacked by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling for action on corruption even as Kiev battles Russia.

"We join the people of Ukraine in emphasizing the importance of transparently appointing a highly qualified and truly independent successor as prosecutor general," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday.

"The independence and impartiality of the prosecutor general is vital to ensuring the integrity of accountability efforts in Ukraine," he said.

Price said that the fight against corruption, long a major concern in Ukraine, was critical as the country seeks membership in the European Union.

"Corruption must be combated even as Ukraine defends itself against Russia's war of aggression. Russia's war against Ukraine poses an external threat. Corruption poses an internal threat," he said.

READ MORE: Ukraine's Zelenskyy sacks top officials as Russia warns of 'doomsday'

Fighting corruption