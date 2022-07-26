The family of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has pressed the United States for an independent probe and accountability from Israel on a visit to Washington at the invitation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"For far too long, the United States has enabled Israel to kill with impunity by providing weapons, immunity, and diplomatic cover," Shireen's brother Tony Abu Akleh and her niece and nephew said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Impunity leads to repetition. We are here to do our part to ensure that this cycle ends," they said.

"If we allow Shireen's killing to be swept under the rug, we send a message that the lives of US citizens abroad don't matter, that the lives of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation don't matter, and that the most courageous journalists in the world, those who cover the human impact of armed conflict and violence, are expendable."

Criticising Israel for using force

Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist and a prominent Palestinian reporter, was killed on May 11 as she covered an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank.