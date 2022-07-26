US President Joe Biden has completed his course of antiviral pills for Covid-19 and is feeling "well enough" to resume physical exercise as his symptoms dissipate, his official White House doctor said.

"The president now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen," his physician Kevin O'Connor said on Tuesday in a memorandum to the White House press secretary.

O'Connor had said Monday that the president's symptoms had "almost completely" resolved and that assessment was unchanged in the latest health bulletin.

The doctor said Biden had completed his five-day course of the antiviral therapeutic Paxlovid on Monday night.

"Feeling great"