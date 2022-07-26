TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Why did Turkish scientists go all the way to the Arctic?
During the sea voyage, scientists worked on 14 different projects at two dozen different sampling points.
Why did Turkish scientists go all the way to the Arctic?
Data were collected for the projects such as zooplankton and phytoplankton sampling, determination of pollutants in the sea, and monitoring of seawater physical parameters. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
July 26, 2022

Turkish scientists have completed an expedition in the Arctic Ocean, breaking ground on new projects and collecting reams of data along the way.

The crew returned from their mission on Tuesday, 22 days after a boatful of nine people set sail on the Arctic Ocean with a PolarXplorer research vessel on July 4.

The expedition is under the coordination of the MAM Polar Research Institute, part of the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

Ersan Basar, the expedition’s deputy leader, said they crossed the Barents Sea, north of the coast of Norway, and worked on 14 different projects at two dozen sampling points.

Basar said the crew also set out for Norway's Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

Stressing that the PolarXplorer vessel is ideal for marine work, he said they traveled over 3,700 kilometres (2,000 nautical miles).

READ MORE:The Arctic no longer a ‘largely untouched wilderness’, study warns

RECOMMENDED

Working on the Arctic Ocean

During the voyage, the crew faced a number of challenges, Basar said, including swells and storms at sea.

Underlining that they will deliver the samples to Türkiye for examination at laboratories, he said scientists could benefit from these studies and produce scientific articles and reports.

Working on the Arctic Ocean had the advantage that they could work 24 hours a day, he said, with the downside that their sleep routine and biorhythms were disrupted.

Ozgun Oktar, a Turkish crew member, said they carried out projects on monitoring human-driven pollution and the Arctic ecosystem.

Saying that he has been visiting Earth’s polar regions since 2016, he added: "It's very sad to see how things have actually changed with each passing year compared to the previous one.”

READ MORE: UN: Arctic temperatures hit record high in Siberia last year

SOURCE:AA
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground