Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said he saw no reason to criticise Moscow over the offensive in Ukraine, extolling Russian-African friendship, during a visit by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Museveni praised Russia as a partner in the struggle against colonialism going back a century while speaking alongside Lavrov, who is on a four-nation African tour seeking support for Moscow, on Tuesday.

"If Russia makes mistakes then we tell them," Museveni said, citing his participation in student demonstrations against the crushing of the Prague Spring by the Soviet Union in 1968.

"But when they have not made a mistake we cannot be against them," he continued.

Lavrov praised what he described as "the responsible and balanced position taken by Uganda and other African states."

He accused the West of displaying a colonial mindset by demanding that Africa adopt an anti-Russian stance.

'We have forgiven the colonialists'

Many African countries, which import Russian grain and energy while also buying Ukrainian grain and benefitting from Western aid flows and trade ties, have avoided taking sides over the conflict in Ukraine.