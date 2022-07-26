TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's President Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia next week
The visit comes days after Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal brokered by Ankara to resume grain exports after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in coastal resort city of Sochi. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 26, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the Russian coastal city of Sochi on August 5 to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency announced.

The presidency had no further details on the visit. 

The visit comes just days after Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal brokered by Ankara to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month. 

The exports are due to resume soon, coordinated by a centre in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

Last Wednesday, Erdogan and Putin met during a trilateral gathering with their Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Iran's capital Tehran. 

The leaders gathered for the 7th summit in the Astana format to discuss recent developments in Syria, the fight against terror groups which pose a threat to regional security, particularly the YPG/PKK and Daesh, as well as the humanitarian situation and the voluntarily return of Syrians. 

SOURCE:AA
