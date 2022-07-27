Tunisian President Kais Saied’s new constitution gets approval by 92.3 percent of the voters, as revealed by an exit poll.

But the voter turnout for the crucial referendum, set to give Saied much greater powers, stood at 25 percent. Tunisian laws do not set a minimum requirement for participation rate.

The opposition parties urged the people to boycott the vote, calling the president’s attempt “a coup that risks flinging Tunisia back into an autocratic era from before the revolution”.

While opposition parties are at the forefront condemning Saied and his actions, there is a lack of pushback in real sense on the ground.

“It is hard to pinpoint any single group with the necessary wherewithal and support to challenge Saied,” Emiliano Alessandri of the Washington-based Middle East Institute toldVoice of America.

Tunisia was once hailed as the Arab Spring’s most successful story after it enforced a progressive constitution with inputs from all stakeholders in the country. But that could change now, as the country is on its way to adopt the new constitution proposed by Saied.

What’s in the new constitution?

Saied is accused of rewriting the version of the constitution submitted to him by a panel he appointed for the purpose and published its draft less than a month ago.

On the surface of it, the new constitution entails greater presidential powers, a redefined role on religion and reduced judicial powers, among other things.