An Israeli government committee has approved in principle a fresh plan to construct settlement units in the southern part of occupied East Jerusalem, an Israeli NGO said.

The plan includes the construction of 1,446 settlement homes in the Lower Aqueduct settlement in the Palestinian town of Sur Baher, and between the settlements of Har Homa and Givat HaMatos, the anti-settlement group Peace Now said in a statement.

“The Lower Aqueduct plan was approved for depositing” by the District Planning Committee, Hagit Ofran, a researcher with Peace Now, tweeted.

The District Committee - affiliated with the Israeli Interior Ministry - was scheduled to meet two days after US President Joe Biden's recent visit to Israel earlier this month but the meeting was postponed for a week.

The Biden administration opposes Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

