The Kremlin has said that a move to close in Russia the agency that processes Jewish immigration to Israel should not be "politicised", calling it a purely legal matter.

"The situation should not be politicised or projected onto the entirety of Russian-Israeli relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

In a surprise move, a Moscow court said last week that the justice ministry had requested the "dissolution" of the Jewish Agency because of unspecified legal violations.

"There are issues from the point of view of complying with Russian law," Peskov said.

"This situation should be treated very carefully," he added, but did not provide further details.

A warning shot