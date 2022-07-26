European Union member states have reached agreement on how to cut their consumption of gas by 15 percent and reduce their dependence on Russian supplies.

Tuesday's breakthrough came hours after Ukraine accused Russian forces of launching multiple missile strikes at targets on the Black Sea coast near the southern port city of Odessa and in Mykolaiv.

In Brussels, EU ministers debated how to reduce gas consumption this winter, a response to what Russia's critics have called Moscow's manipulation of supplies as an economic weapon.

"In an effort to increase EU security of energy supply, member states today reached a political agreement on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15 percent this winter," the council of ministers said.

"The purpose of the gas demand reduction is to make savings ahead of winter in order to prepare for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia that is continuously using energy supplies as a weapon."

Luxembourg's energy minister Claude Turmes tweeted that Hungary was the only member state in the 27-member bloc to vote against the plan.

Earlier, Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind state-run Gazprom's plan to cut gas deliveries to Europe.

Russia's Gazprom said it was cutting daily gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day — about 20 percent of the pipeline's capacity — from Wednesday.

In February, Russia attacked its neighbour Ukraine. In response, EU members have imposed an escalating series of economic sanctions packages on Moscow — only to find their own energy supplies under threat.

READ MORE:Ukraine vows to take Kherson back by Sept as fighting enters sixth month