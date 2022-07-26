Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has boarded a naval warship for only the second time in her six years in office, lauding the military's determination to defend the island while overseeing its largest annual naval and air exercises.

As part of Taiwan's annual "Han Kuang" exercises, 20 warships including frigates and destroyers fired shells to intercept and attack a would-be invading force off Taiwan's northeast coast, while fleets of F-16 fighter jets and domestically manufactured Ching-kuo fighters launched air strikes.

Tsai, on board a decommissioned US Kidd class missile destroyer in waters off the port town of Suao, was seen wearing camouflage clothing and greeting soldiers on Tuesday.

"The excellent drill just now demonstrated the ability and determination by the soldiers of the Republic of China to defend the country," Tsai told soldiers via a cabin broadcast, using Taiwan's official name.

"Let's continue to guard our homeland together. Good job," she said.

Speaking in a pre-recorded speech at a security forum in Taipei on Tuesday morning, Tsai said "authoritarian forces" were threatening to subvert the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region and Taiwan was standing on the geopolitical frontline to "fight against the authoritarian aggression".

Rising tensions