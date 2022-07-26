French and British satellite operators Eutelsat and OneWeb have announced plans to merge and create a "global champion" in broadband internet, rivalling US giants such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

Eutelsat and OneWeb said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to join forces to become "a leading global player in connectivity...in an all-share transaction."

Each would hold a 50-percent stake in the combined entity, the statements said.

In what they said would be "a game-changer in the industry", Eutelsat would combine its 36-strong fleet of geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) satellites with OneWeb's constellation of 648 low Earth orbit satellites (LEO), of which 428 are currently in orbit.

"This ground-breaking combination will create a powerful global player with the financial strength and technical expertise to accelerate both OneWeb's commercial deployment and Eutelsat's pivot to connectivity," said Eutelsat chief executive Eva Berneke.