BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Satellite operators Eutelsat, OneWeb agree to join forces
Eutelsat would combine its 36-strong fleet of geostationary Earth orbit satellites with OneWeb's constellation of 648 low Earth orbit satellites, of which 428 are currently in orbit.
Satellite operators Eutelsat, OneWeb agree to join forces
The operators have announced plans to merge in a landmark deal to become "a leading global player in connectivity". / AP Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
July 26, 2022

French and British satellite operators Eutelsat and OneWeb have announced plans to merge and create a "global champion" in broadband internet, rivalling US giants such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

Eutelsat and OneWeb said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to join forces to become "a leading global player in connectivity...in an all-share transaction."

Each would hold a 50-percent stake in the combined entity, the statements said.

In what they said would be "a game-changer in the industry", Eutelsat would combine its 36-strong fleet of geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) satellites with OneWeb's constellation of 648 low Earth orbit satellites (LEO), of which 428 are currently in orbit.

"This ground-breaking combination will create a powerful global player with the financial strength and technical expertise to accelerate both OneWeb's commercial deployment and Eutelsat's pivot to connectivity," said Eutelsat chief executive Eva Berneke.

RECOMMENDED

"The combined entity will be geared towards profitable growth," with a potential for "double-digit" increase in both sales and profit "over the medium to long term," both companies said.

"This combination accelerates our mission to deliver connectivity that will change lives at scale and create a fast growing, well-funded company which will continue to create significant value for our shareholders," said OneWeb CEO, Neil Masterson.

Satellite broadband promises to bring coverage to the most remote areas of the planet by doing away with the need for antennas and other infrastructure.

READ MORE:More than half of global population now online, UN says

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground