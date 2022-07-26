Japan has executed a man convicted of killing seven people in a truck ramming and stabbing rampage in Tokyo's popular Akihabara electronics district in 2008, the justice ministry has said.

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said Tomohiro Kato had undertaken "meticulous preparation" for the attack and displayed a "strong intent to kill".

"The death sentence in this case was finalised through sufficient deliberation in court," he told reporters. "Based on this fact, I approved the execution after extremely thorough scrutiny."

Kato went on the stabbing spree on June 8, 2008, telling police: "I came to Akihabara to kill people. It didn't matter who I'd kill."

He was arrested on the spot shortly after the attacks, in which he rammed a rented two-tonne truck into a crowd of pedestrians before getting out and randomly stabbing people.

"This is a very painful case that led to extremely grave consequences and shocked society," Furukawa said Tuesday.

Police said Kato documented his deadly journey to Akihabara on Internet bulletin boards, typing messages on a mobile phone from behind the wheel of the truck and complaining of his unstable job and his loneliness.

READ MORE:Suspect in murder of Japan's Abe to undergo mental examination

'Please let me apologise'

The son of a banker, Kato grew up in Aomori prefecture in Japan's north, where he graduated from a top high school.