Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at length in an exclusive interview with the country's public broadcaster TRT. Here are five crucial highlights of the interview.

1. Ukraine grain deal

As Türkiye brokered an essential grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, which will help address the growing hunger in several parts of the world, President Erdogan reminded all parties to abide by the agreement that was signed in Istanbul last week.

Erdogan's statement comes at a time when reports of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces are pouring out of Ukraine's Donbass region.

2. Sweden, Finland NATO bid

President Erdogan said Ankara will never compromise on its national security and no country, especially Finland and Sweden, should expect any concessions from Türkiye until the presence of terror groups like PKK, YPG/PYD and FETO is eradicated from the face of this earth.

“Concession from Türkiye should not be expected on Sweden, Finland's NATO bids unless Ankara's security concerns are met,” Erdogan said in a live interview on Monday with national broadcaster TRT Haber.

“PKK, PYD/YPG, and FETO will not be supported. This is our red line. Nobody should expect us to make compromises about that,” Erdogan said.

3. Talks with Greek Prime Minister suspended

President Erdogan said that it is out of question for him to meet with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis anymore.