Majid Haq was sent back home after he posted a race-related tweet, letting out his discontent at not being selected for Scotland’s cricket World Cup game against Sri Lanka in March 2015.

In the tweet, which was later deleted, Haq said; “Always tougher when you’re in the minority! #colour #race.”

Seven years later, in a damning report, an independent review into Scotland’s cricket circuit has found the leadership practices and governance of Cricket Scotland—the body that oversees the game in the country—to be “institutionally racist”, upholding Haq’s claims.

The report, titled ‘Changing the Boundaries’, researched and drafted by consultancy firm Plan4Sport, recorded testimonies of nearly 1,000 participants, unearthing 448 instances demonstrating institutional racism, while referring 68 individuals for further investigation on 31 counts of racism against 15 different people, two clubs and a regional association. Some instances of racism have also been reported to Police Scotland as hate crime.

Moreover, out of a scale of 31 indicators to measure the gravity of the problem, Cricket Scotland failed on 29 and only partially managed to meet the requirements on the remaining two.

Haq was 32 years old at the time and Scotland’s highest wicket-taker—a record he holds to this day— when his cricketing career came to an abrupt end. He wasn’t alone in bringing to light instances of racism though. His fellow cricketer, Qasim Sheikh, had also leveled similar allegations, saying he had been racially abused while playing at the age of 15.

However, Qasim said when it happened, he had his peers to back him up, adding that the majority of the players he played with were very inclusive.

Racism in cricket

Any sport, or let’s say cricket, is known for its spirit—that is, showing respect to an opponent for their skill. How then has racism seeped into it?

“As far as racism is concerned, cricket is life. Racism happens in life, and so it happens in cricket,” says Dr Richard Thomas, an associate professor of journalism at Swansea University and author of Cricketing Lives.