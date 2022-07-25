Kiev expects the first grain deliveries under a UN-brokered deal to leave Ukrainian ports "this week", Ukraine has said, despite the strike on country's Black Sea port of Odessa.

"We expect the agreement to start working in the coming days," Ukraine's infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, who led his country's delegation at grain talks in Türkiye, told a press conference on Monday.

"We are preparing for everything to start this week," he added.

Kubrakov also highlighted the importance of security following a strike on the port of Odessa, one of the three export hubs designated in the agreement.

"Our position is very simple. We signed an agreement with the UN and Türkiye. If the sides guarantee security, the agreement will work. If they do not, it will not work," Kubrakov said.

READ MORE:Ukraine begins to set convoys for grain exports from three ports