WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Central Command praises PKK/YPG terrorist killed in Syria
CENTCOM also extended condolences to the family of the terrorist killed in northern Syria on Friday.
US Central Command praises PKK/YPG terrorist killed in Syria
US support for the YPG-dominated SDF has significantly strained relations with Ankara. / AA
By Elis Gjevori
July 25, 2022

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has praised a PKK/YPG terrorist killed in northern Syria last week.

“Salwa Yusuk (AKA Ciyan Afrin) a Deputy Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — along with 2 fellow female fighters — was killed in an attack near Qamishli, Syria, on July 22, 2022,” CENTCOM said on Twitter on Sunday.

CENTCOM also extended condolences, praising the terrorist killed on Friday.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terror group in the US, EU and Türkiye. US support for the YPG-dominated SDF has significantly strained relations with Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations — Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) — across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

READ MORE:Exclusive: PKK/YPG conscripting minors as it struggles with recruitment

RECOMMENDED

'Terrorists neutralised'

On Monday, authorities in Türkiye announced that security forces had "neutralised" 15 YPG/PKK terrorists, including two so-called senior members, near the Turkish border in northern Syria.

The terrorists were targeted during their attempt to “disturb the peace and security in the region”, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to root out terrorist organisations in Syria that threaten Türkiye's security, saying the PKK terror group also targets the territorial integrity of the war-torn country.

READ MORE:Why did US President Trump meet a US-designated terrorist in 2019?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground