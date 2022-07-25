At least two people have been killed and five others injured in gunfire at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 pm on Saturday at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims.

No arrests yet

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park. As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims,” Muniz said.