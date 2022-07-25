WORLD
2 MIN READ
Casualties after shooting during car show at Los Angeles park
The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show, while police said the victims were yet to be identified.
Casualties after shooting during car show at Los Angeles park
Peck Park, where the incident took place, is about 32.19 kilometres south of downtown Los Angeles / AP
By Elis Gjevori
July 25, 2022

At least two people have been killed and five others injured in gunfire at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 pm on Saturday at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims.

No arrests yet

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park. As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims,” Muniz said.

RECOMMENDED

“We don’t know exactly how many shooters we have at this point.”

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. 

Seven people overall, four men and three women, were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made.

Peck Park is about 32.19 kilometres south of downtown Los Angeles.

READ MORE:Multiple casualties after shooting in US state of Indiana

SOURCE:AP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground