WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rain-triggered floods turn deadly in war-torn Yemen
Casualties were reported in the capital of Sanaa and the southwestern province of Dhamar, where it began raining late last week.
Rain-triggered floods turn deadly in war-torn Yemen
Heavy rains cause devastating flooding in Yemen each year and the latest torrents have been building up over the past week.
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 24, 2022

Torrential rain has lashed war-torn Yemen's capital and its environs, causing flooding and a building collapse that together killed 10 people, including four children.

The four children were killed in the building collapse while another six people died when their car was swept away by floods in a district near Sanaa, according to officials on Sunday.

Heavy rains cause devastating flooding in Yemen each year and the latest torrents have been building up over the past week.

Traffic in the city, controlled by Houthi rebels fighting the Saudi-backed government, has come to a near standstill.

READ MORE: UN gives chilling estimates on the human cost of Yemen war

A three-storey building in Sanaa's historical district collapsed killing four children inside, a doctor at the city's Republican Hospital told AFP news agency.

RECOMMENDED

Floods swept away a car on a road in Dhamar governorate south of Sanaa killing the driver and five passengers, Nashwan al Samawi, head of emergency operations in the governorate, told the Saba news agency.

Conflict since 2014 between the Iran-backed Houthis rebels and government forces has left hundreds of thousands dead in fighting or through illness and malnutrition. 

There has been a truce since April.

READ MORE:UN warns of growing violence in Yemen as economy collapses

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting