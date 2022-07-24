At least three people, including a former Philippine town mayor, have been killed and others wounded in a brazen attack by a gunman in a university campus in the capital region.

The gunman, who was armed with two pistols, was captured after the shooting near the gate of the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon city on Sunday.

The university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at a law school was canceled, police said.

Officials said those killed in the attack were Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in southern Basilan province, her aide and a university guard.

Furigay’s daughter, who was supposed to attend the graduation ceremony, was wounded and taken to a hospital, a police report said, adding she was in a "stable condition."

Investigation underway

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was supposed to be a speaker at the ceremony, was en route to the university when the attack happened and was advised to turn back, officials said.