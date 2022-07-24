Sunday, July 24, 2022

Ukraine forces to recapture Kherson from Russia: official

A Ukrainian official has said that the country's southern region of Kherson, which fell to Russian troops early in February, would be recaptured by Kiev forces by September.

"We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September, and all the occupiers' plans will fail," Sergiy Khlan, an aide to the head of Kherson region, said in an interview with Ukrainian television.

"We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We see that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are prevailing in their most recent military operations," Khlan said.

Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo.

"We reaffirmed the commitment of Russian grain exporters to meet all their commitments," Lavrov said in a press conference with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

"We discussed specific parameters of cooperation in this area, agreed on further contacts between the relevant ministries, and we have a common understanding of the causes of the grain crisis."

Russian strike on Odessa hit Ukrainian 'military infrastructure'

Russian missiles have destroyed Ukrainian "military infrastructure" in a strike on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"Kalibr missiles destroyed military infrastructure in the port of Odessa, with a high-precision strike," Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

Her statement comes in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said dialogue with Moscow was becoming increasingly untenable after the attack.

Ukraine: Odessa strike shows it will not be easy to export grain via ports

Ukraine could export 60 million tonnes of grain in eight to nine months if its ports were not blockaded, but Russia's strike on the port of Odessa showed it will definitely not be that easy, an economic adviser to the Ukrainian president said.

Ukraine could earn $10 billion by selling 20 million tonnes of grain in silos and 40 million tonnes from its new harvest, adviser Oleh Ustenko said. The harvest totals 60 million tonnes, of which 20 million are for domestic consumption, he said.

"But with the way they are opening now and what Russia is doing in the Black Sea, yesterday's strike shows that it definitely won't work that way," he said.