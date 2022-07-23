Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has summoned Sweden's interim charge d'affaires in Ankara over terror propaganda during a PKK/PYD/YPG demonstration held on July 21 in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

Türkiye conveyed its strong reaction to the Swedish authorities in Stockholm over the issue, according to the ministry sources on Saturday.

Türkiye reiterated expectations that the perpetrators of the action would be identified, necessary legal and judicial measures and concrete steps should be taken in light of the commitments recorded in the trilateral memorandum signed among Finland, Sweden, and Türkiye last month at NATO’s Madrid summit.

Supporters of the PKK/YPG/PYD terror group on July 21 held a demonstration carrying propaganda banners of the terrorist organisation.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the transatlantic alliance in June, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

