A landmark deal signed in Türkiye will ensure the safe passage of food grains through three Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Odessa, Chernomorsky and Yuzhny, with a centre in Istanbul monitoring commercial vessels.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed the agreement on Friday to resume shipments blocked since the start of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine that is now in its fifth month.

Ankara has coordinated with Moscow and Kiev to open a corridor from Ukraine, drawing international praise for its mediator role in a breakthrough that is expected to ease global food shortages as well as inflation.

Under the deal, a coordination centre will be established in Istanbul to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbors, and to ensure the safety of sea routes.

The UN has laid out tasks to be carried out by the centre in the implementation of the deal, which will facilitate exports of grain and food items from Ukraine to global markets.

'Safe transportation'

The Istanbul centre has been tasked with enabling "the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizer from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea: Odessa, Chornomorsk, Yuzhny", the UN said in a statement.

The ports had been subjected to a blockade by Russia's Black Sea Fleet that halted exports and sparked global concerns.

The centre will monitor the movement of commercial vessels "to ensure compliance" with the agreement, focusing on commercial grain and related food commodities only.