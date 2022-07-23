Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha won enough support from lawmakers to survive a no-confidence vote in parliament, passing his last major test ahead of a general election due within the next 11 months.

Saturday's live televised vote count showed the former army chief, who came to power initially in a 2014 coup, had secured the required votes needed to succeed, guaranteeing his place as premier until his term ends in March next year.

Prayuth, a retired general, has survived three censure motions since 2020.

No targeted Cabinet ministers have ever been ousted by no-confidence voting in Thailand’s parliamentary history. Prayuth, 68, came to power during a 2014 coup and was later elected in 2019 general elections.

The coalition government has 253 parliamentary seats compared to the opposition’s 224. Each of the targeted Cabinet members must receive at least 239 votes to survive.

Economic crisis

Over the past four days of censure debate, Prayuth was the key target of the opposition parties.