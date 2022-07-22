A federal jury found Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress on Friday for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the US Capitol.

Bannon, who led Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign, was among hundreds of people called by a House of Representatives committee to address the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

The 68-year-old Republican strategist did not appear on the summons date or provide requested documents, and was indicted on two charges of contempt of Congress.

The 12-person jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Bannon guilty of both misdemeanor charges.

Bannon, who served as Trump's strategy chief at the White House before being sacked in 2017, faces a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum sentence of a year for each count.

Sentencing was set for October 21.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Bannon said, "We may have lost the battle here today but we're not going to lose this war.

"I stand with Trump and the Constitution."

READ MORE: Witnesses testify 'irate' Trump demanded to join Capitol mob

'Politically motivated'

Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the chair and vice chair of the House committee, welcomed the verdict, saying "no one is above the law."

"The conviction of Steve Bannon is a victory for the rule of law and an important affirmation of the Select Committee's work," they said in a statement.