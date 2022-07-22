Leaders worldwide have praised efforts by Türkiye that led to a deal between Russia and Ukraine eliminating hurdles to Ukrainian grain shipments.

“Today’s Istanbul agreement is a step in the right direction” to solve the problems caused by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He hailed efforts by the UN and Türkiye in securing the deal, and urged its “swift implementation.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said her country applauds Türkiye and the UN for brokering the agreement.

The White House says the US welcomes Ukraine grain deal inked in Istanbul, calling it "positive step," and thanking Turkish President Erdogan and UN chief Guterres for their efforts.

Italy's caretaker Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the grain deal was "excellent news" for the international community to avoid a global food crisis.

Anwar Ibrahim, incumbent opposition leader in Malaysian parliament, hailed the deal saying: “This is a major diplomatic victory."

'Nothing short of lifesaving'

“A deal that allows grain to leave Black Sea ports is nothing short of lifesaving for people across the world who are struggling to feed their families," said Red Cross Director-General Robert Mardini, who noted that over the past six months prices for food staples have risen 187 percent in Sudan, 86 percent in Syria, 60 percent in Yemen and 54 percent in Ethiopia.

The head of an African trade bloc praised Türkiye’s efforts to help Ukraine and Russia reach the agreement.

“We are expecting eagerly on this issue that the UN and Türkiye are working relentlessly on … and we are expecting a positive result,” Workneh Gebeyehu, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), told Anadolu News Agency.

Hailing Türkiye’s role to ease the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, he said: “In our view, it should be resolved peacefully through negotiation. That is our position, and also that crisis has already had a spillover effect on our region and created already an issue of food insecurity.”