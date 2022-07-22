Türkiye and the UN have been working for two months to negotiate with Russia a passage for Ukraine’s grain exports as the world grappled with a food crisis, threatening millions in food-poor countries.

Their efforts came to fruition with the signing of an agreement in Istanbul on Friday, which will see a resumption of Ukrainian grain shipments from the Black Sea to global markets.

The warring parties—Ukraine and Russia—both saw Türkiye as a credible arbiter, letting Ankara host the grain talks under the supervision of the UN.

Nazmul Islam, an assistant professor of political science and public administration at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, looks at Türkiye’s mediation from the historical prism of “humanitarian diplomacy”.

“This deal is a part of a long-term mediation process that Türkiye started at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

Islam says Türkiye’s strategic balance in the region, especially having a position to sit with both Western and non-Western actors, played a crucial role in mediation, which led to this important deal, easing a standoff that was becoming a threat to global food security.

Both Russia and Ukraine are the world’s major exporters of wheat. When Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine, it blocked a key Ukrainian port of Odesa, leaving many ships with millions of tonnes of grain stranded.

Most of the world’s food-poor countries, such as Pakistan, Lebanon and Yemen, rely on Ukrainian wheat imports. The release of the grain stocks as a result of the agreement will be to the benefit of the developing countries the most as they suffer with soaring prices of essential commodities.

“By playing its part in this deal, Türkiye has protected the international community from nine specific risks: trade, price, logistical, production, energy, exchange rate, debt, growth and humanitarian risks,” says Islam.

What does the deal entail?