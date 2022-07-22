Türkiye, UN, Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal in Istanbul to resume exports of grain through the Black Sea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed separate deals with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, in Dolmabahce Palace on Friday.

The ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ahead of signing the historic grain agreement, President Erdogan said: "We will be undertaking a very important step preventing the threat of hunger that affects billions."

"It gives us great pride to be a part of helping solve this food crisis," Erdogan added.

The deal would not only rescue billions from famine, but would also ease global food inflation, Erdogan said.

He said the implementation of the grain deal will be carried out by a joint coordination centre in Istanbul.

Guterres said: "Today there is a beacon in the Black Sea; a beacon of hope; a beacon of possibility; a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than anything."

He added that this initiative must be fully implemented and that it has taken immense effort and weeks of work from all sides to achieve this deal.