Terrorist organisations, including the PKK, are responsible for a deadly attack that earlier this week targeted civilians in northern Iraq's Duhok province, the chairman of the country's largest Sunni coalition has said.

On social media, Khamis al Khanjar, head of the Sunni al Siyadeh bloc in parliament, demanded that the government take serious action against the PKK and various local armed militias on the border with Türkiye.

Al Khanjar, who leads the legislative bloc with the most Sunni lawmakers, said the terrorist mafia in the region carried out Wednesday's attack with the PKK's support that killed nine people.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Urging the public to unite against terror groups, al Khanjar voiced regret at the government's lacking efforts against terrorists.

READ MORE:Cavusoglu: Turkish forces did not target civilians in Iraq's Duhok

Attack in Duhok

Nine people were killed and 23 injured in the attack in the Zakho district on Wednesday.