Eurozone business activity unexpectedly contracted this month due to a downturn in manufacturing and a near-stalling of service sector growth as burgeoning costs push consumers to cut back on expenditure.

S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to 49.4 in July from 52.0 in June.

A reading below 50 indicates a contraction and July's preliminary estimate was the lowest since February 2021.

"The eurozone economy looks set to contract in the third quarter as business activity slipped into decline in July and forward-looking indicators hint at worse to come in the months ahead," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, on Friday.

"Excluding pandemic lockdown months, July's contraction is the first signalled by the PMI since June 2013, indicative of the economy contracting at a 0.1percent quarterly rate."

A Reuters poll published last week predicted the euro zone economy would expand 0.2% this quarter.

Concerns about inflation