A Mexican activist and mother of an autistic child has died after being set on fire, authorities have said, sparking protests, condemnation and demands for justice.

Luz Raquel Padilla, 35, was doused in alcohol by three men and a woman and set alight in a park in Zapopan in Jalisco state, prosecutor Luis Joaquin Mendez said on Thursday, citing witnesses.

Padilla, part of the caregivers' rights group "I take care of Mexico", died in a hospital on Tuesday after suffering burns on 90 percent of her body. The case is being investigated as a possible femicide, prosecutors said.

One of Padilla's neighbours was arrested for causing injuries, making threats and crimes against a person's dignity in connection with previous incidents, Mendez said.

Padilla had accused the man in May of threats and writing graffiti with messages including "I'm going to burn you alive" on the walls of the building where they lived.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed charges against the neighbour in connection with those threats. He has not been charged with femicide for now, and according to witnesses was not present at the time of Saturday's attack.

Years previously, she had also been a victim of abuse by her ex-partner.

Calls for justice