Senior Sri Lankan lawmaker Dinesh Gunawardena has been sworn in as the new prime minister, his office has said.

Seen as an ally of the Rajapaksa political family, his appointment on Friday came just hours after security forces cleared the main protest site occupied for months by demonstrators angry at the Rajapaksas over the country's economic collapse.

Gunawardena, 73, is a school classmate of new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was elected by lawmakers and sworn into office earlier this week. Gunawardena belongs to a prominent political family.

A former minister from the Podujana Peramuna party, Gunawardena took the oath of office in the presence of Wickremesinghe, seated in front of uniformed military officers in a room packed with lawmakers and officials.

The rest of the cabinet is expected to be sworn in later on Friday.

Gunawardena's appointment by Wickremesinghe came after security forces cleared a protest camp near the presidential palace in the capital, Colombo, where demonstrators have gathered for the past 104 days.

There were at least nine arrests, according to Reuters news agency, as the new administration moves to crack down on protesters. The security forces were witnessed beating up at least two journalists.

At least two lawyers also were assaulted when they went to the protest site to offer their counsel, said the Bar Association of Sri Lanka. It also said one lawyer and several journalists were arrested.

“The use of the Armed Forces to suppress civilian protests on the very first day in office of the new President is despicable and will have serious consequences on our country’s social, economic and political stability,” the association said in its statement.

