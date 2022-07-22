WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Israeli strike' hits Syrian regime soldiers in Damascus
Attack kills at least three Syrian soldiers and wounds seven others besides causing material damage, regime media says.
'Israeli strike' hits Syrian regime soldiers in Damascus
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes inside regime-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war but rarely acknowledges them. / TRTWorld
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 22, 2022

Israel has launched an air strike targeting Syrian military positions around the capital Damascus overnight, killing three regime soldiers, wounding seven others, and causing material damage, regime media reported.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan... The aggression killed three soldiers and wounded seven others," it said in a statement early on Friday. 

It added the Syrian regime army was able to shoot down some of the missiles with its air defence missiles.

Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces.

READ MORE:Israeli air strike causes 'significant' damage to airport in Syria

RECOMMENDED

Targeting airport

In June, Israeli air strikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.

The airport is located south of the capital Damascus where Syrian opposition activists say Iran-backed militiamen are active and have arms depots.

Israel has for years carried out strikes in the area, including one on May 21 that resulted in a fire near the airport leading to the postponement of two flights.

READ MORE: Israel kills, wounds many in Syria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting