Sadio Mane has been named African Footballer of Year after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated the feat when they secured World Cup qualification.

"I am really honoured and highly delighted to receive this award, again," Mane told the audience at the CAF awards in Rabat on Thursday.

"Thanks to my coaches, my club and national team colleagues and those friends who stood by me during difficult times."

Nigerian Asisat Oshoala won the Women's Player of the Year a record fifth time, overtaking compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

The 27-year-old Barcelona forward was forced to miss the ongoing Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to an injury.

Mane finished ahead of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, his former Liverpool teammate, and fellow Senegalese Edouard Mendy in the voting.

It was the second time the 30-year-old Mane, who last month joined German champions Bayern Munich, won the award.

He was the last winner of the award in 2019. The Confederation of African Football did not hold it over the last two years and has now changed to recognising accomplishments over the season rather than the calendar year.