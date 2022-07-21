Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has dissolved parliament, triggering early elections which could bring the hard right to power after the country's warring parties toppled reformer Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Dissolving parliament was always a last resort, Mattarella said on Thursday, but in this case a lack of consensus among the parties that had made up Draghi's national unity government made it "inevitable".

Italy was facing challenges, however, that could not be put on the backburner while the parties campaigned, he said.

There could be no "pauses in the essential interventions to combat the effects of the economic and social crisis and in particular the rise in inflation".

The snap poll is expected to take place in September or October, and Draghi will stay on as head of government until then.

'No more excuses'

Based on current polls, a rightist alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party would comfortably win a snap vote.

"No more excuses", tweeted Meloni, 45, who vociferously led the opposition throughout Draghi's term and has long called for fresh elections.

Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, was parachuted into the premiership in 2021 as Italy wrestled with a pandemic and ailing economy.

On Wednesday, he attempted to save the government, urging his squabbling coalition to put aside their grievances for the sake of the country.