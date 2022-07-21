A woman from India's tribal minority has been elected as the country's president with the backing of the ruling party, making her the first person from the Santhali community to occupy the top post, the second-ever woman to hold the position.

Droupadi Murmu secured the largely ceremonial position with the support of more than half the electorate of MPs and state legislators, partial results released by the election commission showed on Thursday.

Murmu, 64, will be formally sworn in as the president on Monday.

She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.

Murmu’s father and her grandfather were village headmen in Baidaposi in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Murmu’s supporters and Modi’s BJP party see her win as a triumph of tribal people and a breakthrough moment for her community, which generally lacks health care and education facilities in remote villages.

Opposition parties, however, are doubtful whether she would be able to help empower and bring any change to her community.

