A Nepali mountaineer has become the first person to complete double summits of all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks, expedition organisers said.

Sanu Sherpa, 47, reached the summit of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II (8,035 metres) on Thursday morning, leading a Japanese client, completing his quest to stand on the world's highest peaks twice.

"This is a proud moment for us. Sanu Sherpa has made history in the mountaineering world by climbing all the 14 peaks not once, but twice," expedition organiser Pasang Sherpa of Pioneer Adventure said.

Sherpa, who began working in mountaineering as a porter, climbed his first 8,000-metre mountain in 2006, guiding foreign climbers to the summit of Cho Oyu.

By 2019, he had summited all 14 8,000-metre peaks at least once – one of around 40 people to do so.

READ MORE: Ukrainian climber summits Everest 'for her people'

'One more summit'