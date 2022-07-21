French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has sold his entire music publishing back catalogue to BMG, following in the footsteps of other performers cashing in on their work.

In a statement on Thursday, BMG, owned by German media company Bertelsmann AG, said the acquisition, for which it did not disclose financial details, was the biggest single deal it had done in France. It includes rights for Jarre's famed 1970s albums "Oxygene" and "Equinoxe" and his writer’s income stream.

It also follows BMG's previous acquisition of sound recordings of Jarre’s first three albums when the company bought record label Francis Dreyfus Music in 2012.

"Jean-Michel Jarre is not only a ground-breaking pioneer in electronic music, he is a polymath and a shining ambassador for culture and internationalism," BMG Chief Executive Hartwig Masuch said.

"Nearly fifty years after Oxygene burst upon the world, we are delighted to build on our longstanding relationship to become custodians of his music publishing rights."

READ MORE:Spotify aims for a billion users, $100B revenue by end of decade