WORLD
3 MIN READ
CPJ urges rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray to release detained journalists
Five employees of a channel linked to Tigray rebels were arrested in May and June, the Committee to Protect Journalists says.
CPJ urges rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray to release detained journalists
The journalists are accused "of 'collaboration with the enemy' for their alleged work with the Ethiopian federal government," the CPJ said in a statement. / AP
By Fatıma Taşkömür
July 21, 2022

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Tigrayan rebels to immediately release five journalists working for a local broadcaster in war-torn northern Ethiopia.

The five employees of Tigrai TV – a channel linked to Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) – were arrested in May and June this year, the CPJ said on Wednesday.

It cited a former senior manager at the broadcaster, as well as multiple media reports and a source familiar with the matter.

The journalists are accused "of 'collaboration with the enemy' for their alleged work with the Ethiopian federal government and its ruling Prosperity Party, according to those sources," the CPJ said in a statement.

"Convictions for collaboration with any group designated as an 'enemy' can carry up to life imprisonment or the death penalty," the media watchdog said.

"Journalists operating in Tigray should be allowed to live and work freely, without fear that they will be targeted in politically motivated cases," said CPJ's representative for sub-Saharan Africa, Muthoki Mumo.

Held 'for their work'

RECOMMENDED

Two of the CPJ's sources said they believed the five were being held "for their work for Tigrai TV during the time when it was controlled by federal authorities".

The CPJ also urged Ethiopian authorities to end a communications blackout in Tigray, which has been facing dire shortages of food and disruptions to electricity, banking and other essential services.

TPLF, which has been locked in a 20-month conflict with Ethiopia's government, regained control of Tigray in June 2021, overthrowing an interim administration established by federal authorities.

The conflict erupted in November 2020 when the government sent federal troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, the region's former ruling party, saying it was in response to rebel attacks on army camps.

The TPLF mounted a shock comeback in June last year, retaking Tigray and then expanding into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara.

Fighting intensified in the second half of 2021 before reaching a stalemate.

READ MORE: Amnesty seeks probe into 'horrific' massacre in Ethiopia's Oromia region

Explore
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting