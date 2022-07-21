Europe’s recent spate of wildfires has abated amid cooler temperatures.

No outbreak was reported in Portugal on Thursday, while French firefighters started to get the upper hand over two major blazes and Spain tamed a fire that killed two people last weekend.

Some of the 11,000 people evacuated because of the fires in Spain began returning home and a major highway in the northwestern Zamora province reopened after two days.

Spanish firefighters have been tackling nine blazes, with two said to be especially dangerous in northwestern Galicia.

Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and drought have worsened Spain's wildfires this year. Thursday's highest temperature in Spain was forecast to be 32 degrees Celsius.

In France, more than a week of round-the-clock battling against ferocious flames by more than 2,000 firefighters and up to 10 water-dropping planes was slowly winning out against two major wildfires in tinder-dry pine forests in southwest France.