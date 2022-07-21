Sri Lanka's six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as president of the South Asian nation, which is in the grip of a dire economic crisis that has sparked massive protests.

Wickremesinghe, 73, took his oath of office before chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the tightly guarded parliament complex on Thursday, a statement from his office said.

Wickremesinghe won 134 votes in the 225-member parliament in a vote count on Wednesday, after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned last week amid growing calls for his ouster.

Sri Lanka's police chief and top military brass stood behind the new president as the oath was administered in the presence of parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana.

The brief ceremony was due to be broadcast live on local television but was cut off just before the swearing-in got under way. Officials said an investigation into the unexpected breakdown had been launched.

'Friend of the people'

Political sources said Wickremesinghe will invite all parties to join a cabinet of 30 ministers to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

"There will be a few MPs from the main opposition joining the cabinet," a source close to Wickremesinghe said, adding that he was keen to ensure a rainbow coalition.