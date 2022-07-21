Thursday, July 21, 2022

UK boosts arms supply to Ukraine with more anti-tank weapons

UK will send scores of artillery guns and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the latest supply of Western arms to help bolster the country's defence against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

"Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from Putin’s illegal invasion," Wallace said in a statement.

Wallace said Britain would also provide counter-battery radar systems, hundreds of drones and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition.

Ukraine conflict must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russia, Ukraine and the West must all agree to halt the conflict in Ukraine to avoid the "abyss of nuclear war."

"We must stop, reach an agreement, end this mess, operation and war in Ukraine," Lukashenko said in an interview.

"Let's stop and then we will figure out how to go on living... There's no need to go further. Further lies the abyss of nuclear war. There's no need to go there." Lukashenko accused the West of seeking a conflict with Russia and of provoking the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine says Russia storing weapons at occupied nuclear plant

Kiev has accused Moscow of storing heavy weapons at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in occupied Ukrainian territory, after Russia said Ukraine's troops have fired on the facility.

Ukraine state energy company Energoatom said on social media that Russia had moved over two dozen pieces of military equipment and ammunition into the engine room of the first reactor.

"The occupiers continue to cynically violate all norms and requirements regarding fire, nuclear and radiation safety of the NPP operation, keeping heavy military equipment, ammunition, weapons and explosives just in the engine room of the power unit of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe," it said.

Hungary FM in Russia to discuss buying more gas

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has travelled to Moscow to discuss purchasing more Russian gas on behalf of his country, the ruling Fidesz party has said.

"In order to ensure the security of Hungary's energy supply, the government has decided to purchase an additional 700 million cubic metres of natural gas in addition to the quantities stipulated in the long-term contracts," Fidesz said in a statement on Facebook.

Kremlin points finger at EU for gas delivery problems

The Kremlin had said that Europe's gas delivery problems are due to "technical difficulties" caused by economic sanctions, as the Nord Stream pipeline has reopened after maintenance but with a reduced flow.

"Any technical difficulties linked to this are caused by those restrictions that European countries introduced themselves," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said accusations that Moscow was using gas deliveries as political blackmail were "completely" unfounded.

EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine conflict

The European Union has imposed more sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine after the bloc’s 27 members have backed measures that include a ban on gold imports and tighter export controls on some high-technology goods.

European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the “reinforced, prolonged EU sanctions against the Kremlin” send “a strong signal to Moscow: we will keep the pressure high for as long as it takes.”

The EU has described the new round of sanctions as minor adjustments and intended to align its actions with commitments from global partners.

Kremlin says even harshest sanctions have never made countries change their position

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its actions in Ukraine will not cause it to change course.

In a call with reporters, Peskov said: "Even the harshest sanctions have never made countries change their position."

Two killed, 19 wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv

Two people have been killed and 19 wounded in Russian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor has said.

"Nineteen people have been injured, including one child. Unfortunately, four people are in a serious condition. Two people died," Oleg Synegubov said after the bombardment.