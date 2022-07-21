US President Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping by the end of the month at a moment of simmering tensions between the countries over Taiwan and trade.

"I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days," Biden told reporters on Wednesday as he returned from a climate-related trip to Massachusetts.

The long-discussed call between the two leaders, their first in four months, would come at a crucial moment given tensions over Taiwan, and as the Biden administration weighs cutting import duties on goods from China to help reduce inflation pressures on American consumers.

Speaking to reporters, Biden appeared to cast doubt on a trip reportedly planned by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month.

"I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is," Biden said.

The United States calls China its main strategic rival and says high-level engagement is important to keeping the difficult relationship stable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into conflict. Last month, Washington pushed NATO to adopt a strategic document calling China a security challenge.

READ MORE:Beijing dubs Washington the 'maker of security risks' in Taiwan Strait

'Hypothetical' trip

Beijing said on Tuesday that it would respond with "forceful measures" should Pelosi visit the Chinese-claimed island, and that such a visit would "seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Pelosi was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for Covid-19. She would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit the close US ally since Newt Gingrich, a Republican, travelled there 25 years ago when he was House speaker.

Pelosi's office declined to comment on whether the visit is moving forward, citing security concerns. The State Department has called the trip "hypothetical." Plans for the trip were reported by the Financial Times, which also said the White House had expressed concerns.