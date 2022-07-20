TÜRKİYE
Türkiye calls on Iraq not to issue statements under PKK influence
Turkish Foreign Ministry said the attack in Iraq's Duhok province, which killed eight and wounded 23 others, was a terror attack, adding that Ankara is ready to take all steps to reveal the truth.
Türkiye is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians, the ministry said. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
July 20, 2022

Türkiye has asked Iraqi government officials not to make statements on an attack in Duhok province "under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda" of terrorist organisation PKK.

"We invite Iraqi government officials ... to cooperate in bringing the real perpetrators of this tragic incident into light," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said Ankara considered the attack on Iraq's northern Duhok region, which killed eight and wounded 23 others was a terror attack.

"It is considered that such attacks which aim at innocent civilians and are assessed to be organised by the terrorist organisation, target our country's just and determined stance in the fight against terrorism," it said, adding that Ankara is ready to take all steps to reveal the truth.

Earlier, Iraqi state media said the attack was carried out by Türkiye.

Noting that Türkiye is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians, it said: "Türkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment."

Ankara receives news with 'deep sorrow'

The ministry also conveyed its condolences to the relatives of eight people, who according to preliminary reports, lost their lives in Wednesday's streamside attack in the Duhok's Zakho district, as well as to "the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Iraq."

It also wished speedy recovery to the 23 injured, saying that the country received the news with "deep sorrow."

Türkiye has launched a series of operations, including Claw-Tiger, Claw-Eagle and Claw-Lock, in the border regions of northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and the frontiers.

Since it came into existence in 1984, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people in Türkiye, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
