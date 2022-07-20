Sympathisers of the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation have held a demonstration in Finland’s capital to protest an agreement it signed last month with Türkiye to secure NATO membership.

Gathering outside the Finnish parliament in Helsinki on Wednesday, the demonstrators unfurled banners symbolising the terrorist group.

They also chanted slogans against the policies of President Sauli Niinisto and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, saying, "Finland for sale, no to NATO."

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine. But Türkiye, a member of the alliance for 70 years, voiced objections, criticising both the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

The trilateral agreement signed between the countries in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the terrorist YPG/PKK or the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

The agreement also said that Ankara extends full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.

