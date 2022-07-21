As Russia announces further cuts to its gas supply to Europe, analysts fear that shortages this winter could reinvigorate populists and anti-EU sentiment across the bloc, if citizens struggle to heat their homes and industrial production plummets, deepening the ongoing economic crisis.

The price of natural gas has shot through the roof since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, hitting consumers and prompting most European governments to introduce cost of living subsidies.

Amid the prospect of an energy shortage forcing Europe to ration its supply this winter, the European Commission presented a plan on Wednesday to cut gas use across the EU by 15 percent until next spring. The target would be voluntary, but the new regulation also gives the EU the power to declare an emergency and make it mandatory.

Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom told Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas, RWE, it will not be able to fulfill contract obligations due to “force majeure”. Gazprom had already reduced gas provision to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60 percent last month.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline reopened on Thursday after scheduled maintenance, but is expected to operate at reduced capacity.

“Russia plays a strategic game. Keeping low flows is better than cut-off. It decreases our resolve to reduce gas demand. We must not fall into the trap and go [into] crisis mode anyhow,” said Simone Tagliapietra, senior fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.

Russia has denied attempting to exert pressure on the EU by using gas as leverage over its sanctions on Ukraine. However, the European Energy Agency (EEA) reports that due to the increase in gas prices following Russia's attack on Ukraine, its revenue from European gas alone has increased by two times the average over the past several years, reaching $95 billion. Analysts fear the additional revenue could make it easier for Russia to shut the supply entirely to put pressure on the bloc.

“If Russia decides to completely cut off gas supplies before Europe can get its storage levels up to 90 percent, the situation will be even more grave and challenging,” EEA head Fatih Birol wrote this week.

“European leaders need to be preparing for this possibility now to avoid the potential damage that would result from a disjointed and destabilising response,” he said, adding this coming winter will be a “historic test of European solidarity.”

Can Europe do without Russian gas?

Earlier this year, the EU drafted a €300bn plan, called REPower EU, where it set out a series of long-term and short-term measures aimed at weaning itself off its energy dependence on Russia. In 2021, Russia supplied about 40 percent of Europe’s gas.

As part of the short-term measures set out in the plan, the EU committed to filling gas storage facilities up to at least 80 percent of capacity by November 2022.

EU leaders have been in talks for gas supplies with Norway, Israel, Egypt, the United States and Qatar. Earlier this week, EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen flew to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku to hatch a deal to increase gas exports to the European Union. It resulted in a memorandum of understanding that aims to double the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor – a series of pipelines transporting gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe - to deliver at least 20 billion cubic metres a year by 2027.

But that is only a small fraction of the 155 bcm that Russia provided to Europe in 2021.

“If Russia stops selling gas today, there is no way that we can make it through the winter without rationing,” Matteo Villa, an analyst at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) told TRT World. “Actually, rationing should start now if we want to be a bit comfortable and not have families struggle.”