Israel detains senior Hamas leader in occupied West Bank raid: Family
No reason was provided for the detention of Nayef al Rajoub, who was released by Israeli forces in January after eight months in administrative detention.
In another development, a Palestinian was reported injured by Israeli army fire during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem. / AA Archive
By Sandip BARDHAN
July 20, 2022

Israeli forces have detained a senior Hamas leader in an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to his son.

“Nayef al Rajoub was arrested after Israeli forces raided his home” in the town of Dura, southwest of Hebron, his son Mohamed told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

No reason was provided for al Rajoub’s detention.

The Hamas leader was released by Israeli forces in January after eight months in administrative detention.

Palestinian injured

Nayef al Rajoub is the brother of senior Fatah leader Jibril al Rajoub. He was elected a lawmaker during the 2006 general elections won by Hamas and served as minister of religious endowments in the government that emerged from those elections.

In another development, a Palestinian was injured by Israeli army fire during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to a local medical source.

The violence erupted when Israeli forces raided the Dheisha refugee camp, the state news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army said its forces had detained four Palestinians from the Dheisha camp and three others from Dura town near Hebron.

SOURCE:AA
