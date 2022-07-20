Record July temperatures have sparked wildfires across Europe with thousands of firefighters battling destructive and deadly blazes in countries from Portugal to the UK.

There have been over a thousand heat-related deaths and thousands of people have been forced to decamp as the fires ravage forests and residential areas.

Temperatures may remain above normal into the middle of next week, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has said, warning that such events could occur with greater frequency in the future.

"The direction is clear and in the future these kind of heat waves are going to be normal and we will see even stronger extremes," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

With human-caused climate change triggering droughts, the number of extreme wildfires is expected to increase 30 percent within the next 28 years, according to a February 2022 UN report.

Portugal

Portugal has reported more than 1,000 deaths due to the heat wave, with the health chief warning that the country must gear up to cope with the effects of climate change as temperatures continue to rise.

Temperatures across drought-stricken Portugal surpassed 40C last week and most of the country has been placed under high fire danger by the national meteorological office IPMA.

Several villages across Portugal have been evacuated and a local mayor said more than 3,000 hectares had been burned.

Authorities are anxious to avoid a repeat of 2017, when 66 people were killed in wildfires.

Spain

In Spain, dozens of forest fires have ravaged across different parts of the country from the sweltering south to Galicia in the far northwest.

More than 30 forest fires around Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people and blackened 220 square kilometres of forest and scrub.

Teresa Ribera, Spain's minister for ecological transition, described her country as "literally under fire" as she attended talks on climate change in Berlin.

She warned of "terrifying prospects still for the days to come", after more than 10 days of temperatures over 40C, cooling only moderately at night.

More than 500 people may have died due to the heat in Spain, according to estimates by the health ministry.

France

In France, hundreds of firefighters, supported by six water-bomber aircraft, battled two wildfires in the southwest, which prompted the evacuation of thousands of campers, Prefect of Gironde Fabienne Buccio said.

More than 2,700 hectares have burned so far in France's Gironde region, Buccio told BFM TV.

The largest of the two fires is around the town of Landiras, pictured above, where roads have been closed and 500 residents evacuated.