TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's fourth drill ship to start operating in Mediterranean soon
Abdulhamid Han drill ship, which is 238 meters long and 42m wide and weighs 68,000 gross tonnes, is likely to start operations in the Mediterranean next month.
With its technical equipment and physical features, Abdulhamid Han will serve as the strongest of the fleet in Türkiye's "blue homeland" — a maritime region based on the country's sovereign rights. / AA Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
July 20, 2022

Türkiye's fourth drill ship will launch operations in the Mediterranean in August, the country's Vice President Fuat Oktay has announced.

"Abdulhamid Han drill ship is planned to start operations in the Mediterranean next month," Oktay told a ceremony held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on the occasion of July 20 Peace and Freedom Day.

With its technical equipment and physical features, Abdulhamid Han will serve as the strongest of the fleet in Türkiye's "blue homeland" — a maritime region based on the country's sovereign rights.

The vessel is 238 meters long and 42m wide and weighs 68,000 gross tonnes with a maximum drilling depth of 12,200m. It has a tower height of 104m and a crew capacity of 200.

Türkiye has been undertaking drilling activities in its waters over the past four years.

